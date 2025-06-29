CM Punk To Saudi: Emapthy Over Hypocrisy

by Dominic DeAngelo

Context isn’t too bountiful on social media either. The voices of the “voiceless” have been all about calling Punk a hypocrite for his actions, but what does that make Sami Zayn? Kevin Owens? The two other stars that had their own reasons for not being in Saudi, but later it was time to punch in for work. It’s easy to call for hypocrisy, but it’s a little more of a stretch to empathize on X.

When you work for the mothership that is WWE, some compromises have to be made. It doesn’t mean Punk or Zayn want to see citizens murdered, women subjugated, or a Dave Meltzer dismembered, it means they’re going to work. Punk and Zayn recently showed support for Palestine with their matching attire at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk also showed up to the “No Kings” protest in Chicago. Punk colors within the lines, but the ‘Second City Saint’ still takes stances. That’s not hypocrisy, that’s growth.

Guess what else was growth? Punk followed up John Cena’s “pipebomb” parody with a “Dr. of Punkanomics” promo on the go-home episode SmackDown. If you go online, you’re going to see mixed reactions to the segment, but I saw it as a cool compromise. You likely wouldn’t have caught a CM Punk from six years ago doing his best Guru from Gang Starr, but it shows Punk is willing to play ball (Cubs jersey or not).

The Punk of six years ago was burnt out, he was less for the silliness, but you have to think taking what may have been written for him via Road Dogg is therapeutic in its process because it is different. Punk loosened his tie by tightening it a bit and maybe his critics should give it their own consideration.

