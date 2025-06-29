3MB reunite for Raj Dhesi’s wedding

3MB – the team of Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Heath Slater – got the band back together one more time, this time though it wasn’t for a six-man tag team match, but rather for Mahal’s wedding.

Mahal, who now goes by the name of Raj Dhesi, posted a photo on his Instagram of the three former team mates together in traditional Indian attire, writing, “3 Man Barat! #ourbigfatdhesiwedding.”

He got married yesterday to his beautiful bride Priya in a wedding at the Empire Banquet Hall in Calgary, Canada.