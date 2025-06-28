WWE Night Of Champions 2025 goes down live today at 1/12c, with a two-hour “Countdown” pre-show starting at 11/10c, from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled for the show is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals, Jade Cargill vs. Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals, Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight.

The following are complete WWE Night Of Champions results from Saturday, June 28, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am – 3pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock, and Netflix for international viewers.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS 6/28/25

The “Countdown to WWE Night of Champions” is now officially underway. Michael Cole welcomes us inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as the official pre-show leading into today’s premium live event gets started.

Serving as the pre-show panel for the “Countdown” special is Cole, Wade Barrett and Jackie Redmond. The three run down the advertised lineup and then introduce the special Saudi Arabia broadcast correspondent. We then check in with Byron Saxton and others in different parts of the building.

We see a number of video packages and hear the pre-show panel trio share their thoughts on various matches scheduled for today’s show. Rhea Ripley is interviewed in a special piece where she talks about her long history of friendship with Raquel Rodriguez turning sour and leading to their Street Fight tonight.

Also speaking live is Karrion Kross, with Scarlett by his side as always. Kross talks about being disrespected and undervalued, pointing to his big crowd reactions as proof. He vows victory over Sami Zayn at the show today, and ends by going on a rant, stopping himself and saying, “I better end there before I go viral again.”

After a quick break, we return to the panel, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett have left to get ready to call the premium live event starting in a few minutes. Handling the rest of the pre-show duties on the panel are Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton.

A bad ass video package airs showing the historic King of the Ring victory and Austin 3:16 post-match speech by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to promote Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in this year’s King of the Ring finals. A Wade Barrett-narrated video package then airs to promote the Queen of the Ring finals between Jade Cargill and Asuka.

Redmond and Saxton give their final analysis and predictions for the matches scheduled for today’s show. As they continue wrapping up the final moments of the “Countdown” pre-show, we see and hear Michael Cole and Wade Barrett making their entrances to settle in at the commentary desk.