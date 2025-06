– Hikuleo will officially be known as Tala Tonga in the WWE.

– King Rhodes!

– The Undertaker said the spear should be used exclusively by Bron Breakker and taken away from everyone else.

– Announced for this upcoming Raw:

* The Women’s Tag Team Titles will be addressed

* Sheamus vs Rusev

* The New Day vs Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles