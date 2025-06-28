WWE News and Notes

– Bobby Roode was the producer for the CM Punk and John Cena ‘Punk Life/Dr of Punkanomics’ segment on WWE SmackDown, reports PWInsider.

– Triple H hilariously comments on CM Punk dressing up as Doctor of Thuganomics John Cena on SmackDown

– Rhea Ripley blasts haters on social media claiming that Triple H causes her to doubt herself in WWE

He’s 100% not to blame. The stupid bully mentality of some people on social media is the blame. Them and the ones that think they can do our jobs better than us, even though they have no experience in this profession or experience in real life. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 26, 2025

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Bray Was The Peacemaker Of Our Group, Luke Was The Navigator

Looking back on time spent with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, Erick Rowan revealed how he learned so much from both of them;

Erick Rowan: “I was the driver and John (Luke Harper) was the navigator, and I like to think of Windham (Bray Wyatt) as the peacemaker. I feel like we all kind of learned a little bit from each other. Windham was such a master storyteller with the way he would tell stories and the way he would get into his promos, you’d really feel what he was saying. I’m eternally grateful for that stuff and you don’t think about it at the time, but these are things that you pick up. And then with John, I would watch the way he would work seamlessly in the ring. It’s kind of hard to not get better around guys like that. Very hard.”