Real name: José Gutiérrez Hernández

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of birth: March 1, 1972

Hometown: Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico

Pro debut: September 19, 1990

Trained by: The Gimnasio El Ranchero

Finishing move: Guerrero Special

– At the start of his career, Hernández plied his trade across a multitude of local promotions in Durango state, working as Halcon Dorado and El Flanagan

– In 1996, Hernández joined Konnan’s Promo Azteca, where he took on the gimmick of ‘Ultimo Guerrero’

– In late 1997, having just received notice that he was to lose his mask in an upcoming match, Guerrero left Promo Azteca to sign with CMLL

– Guerrero teamed with Blue Panther to win the 1999 Torneo Gran Alternativa, defeating Mr Niebla & Atlantico in the final

– At CMLL’s 66th Anniversary Show, Los Infernales (Ultimo Guerrero, El Satanico & Rey Bucanero) defeated Headhunter A, Headhunter B & Emilio Charles Jr

– Los Infernales won the 1999 Torneo Siglo, defeating Tarzan Boy, Mr Niebla & Emilio Charles Jr in the final

– Guerrero won the 2000 Torneo Siglo Cibernetico match at the Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event

– On August 4, 2000, Los Infernales (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Mr Niebla & Villano IV to win the vacant CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On August 18, Los Infernales defeated Mr Niebla & Emilio Charles Jr to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– At CMLL’s 67th Anniversary Show, Los Infernales (Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero & El Satanico) defeated Brazo de Plata, Villano III & Atlantis

– On November 8, Los Infernales (Guerrero & Bucanero) defeated Tony Rivera & Brazo de Oro to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– At Sin Piedad 2000, Los Infernales defeated Negro Casas & El Hijo del Santo to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On February 18, 2001, Los Infernales defeated Negro Casas & Olimpico to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On April 1, the renamed Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated Negro Casas & Olimpico to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On June 27, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated El Satanico & Averno to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On July 9, Los Guerreros del Infierno again defeated El Satanico & Averno to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On May 31, 2002, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated El Hijo del Santo & Negro Casas to regain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On July 5, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated La Familia de Tijuana (Damian 666 & Halloween) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On August 5, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated Los Infernales (Mephisto & Averno) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– At CMLL’s 69th Anniversary Show, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated Vampiro Canadiense & Shocker

– On December 13, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to win the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On December 25, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Dragon Kid & Raimu Mishima at a Toryumon Japan show to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On February 14, 2003, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title. Within the next month, he would retain against Shocker three more times

– On May 30, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Vampiro Canadiense & Lizmark Jr to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On June 24, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker for a fifth time to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On July 13, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title. This was Guerrero’s sixth defense and the first to not be against Shocker

– On August 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Lizmark Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On September 19, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Perro Aguayo Jr & Negro Casas to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On October 6, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Mephisto to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On February 18, 2004, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Damian El Terrible to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On February 23, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On March 19, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated LA Par-K & Shocker to regain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On April 5, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Lizmark Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On April 18, Ultimo Guerrero defeated LA Par-K to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On June 20, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On July 25, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On August 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– At CMLL’s 71st Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero defeated LA Par-K to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On October 31, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Black Warrior to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2005, Ultimo Guerrero, Hector Garza & Tarzan Boy defeated Mistico, Shocker & Dr Wagner Jr

– On May 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Dos Caras Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– On July 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated The Tiger to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– At CMLL’s 72nd Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero & Averno defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura & Okumura

– On August 16, Ultimo Guerrero replaced the injured El Hijo Del Santo as WWA Tag Team Champion alongside Perro Aguayo Jr

– On November 17, Ultimo Guerrero & Perro Aguayo Jr defeated El Hijo del Santo & Mistico to retain the WWA Tag Team Titles

– On April 28, 2006, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2006 CMLL Gran Prix Torneo Cibernetico Match

– On June 20, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Dos Caras Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title

– At CMLL’s 73rd Anniversary Show, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero, Tarzan Boy & Olimpico) defeated Los Perros del Mal (Perro Aguayo Jr, Hector Garza & Shocker) to win the vacant CMLL Trios Titles

– At Sin Piedad 2006, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Los Perros del Mal (Hector Garza, Damian 666 & Halloween) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2007 Gran Prix Torneo Cibernetico Match

– On July 13, Monstruos de la Laguna (Ultimo Guerrero & Dr Wagner Jr) defeated Negro Casas & Mistico to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles, but lost them back a week later

– On November 2, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis) defeated Negro Casas & Mistico to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On December 4, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Negro Casas & Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On January 13, 2008, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Rayman & El Sagrado to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– Ultimo Guerrero competed as part of Team Mexico in the 2008 TNA World X Cup

– On August 5, Los Guerreros Negros (Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas & Atlantis) defeated Los Angeles Rebeldes (Hector Garza, La Mascara & El Hijo del Fantasma) to win the CMLL Trios Titles

– At CMLL’s 75th Anniversary Show, Los Guerreros Negros defeated Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley & Sonjay Dutt to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On December 22, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Dos Caras Jr to win the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On February 16, 2009, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On March 3, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2009, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Villano V in a Mask vs. Mask Match

– On April 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Ray Mendoza Jr to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2009 Campeon Universal de CMLL Tournament, defeating El Texano Jr in the final

– On July 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On August 17, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On September 25, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jushin Liger to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On December 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis in the final of a tournament to win the vacant Azteca Title

– On January 22, 2010, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On February 28, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On August 29, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On October 18, Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Mascara to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On November 2, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Los Independientes (Hector Garza & Mr Aguila) to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On November 28, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Los Independientes (Psicosis & Olimpico) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On December 7, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Los Independientes (Hector Garza & Mr Aguila) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On December 20, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated La Mascara & Valiente to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2011, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero, Dragon Rojo Jr & Atlantis) defeated Blue Panther, Valiente & Angel de Oro

– On March 26, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis) defeated Los Independientes (Hector Garza & Olimpico) to win the vacant UWE Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Espartaco by DQ to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On April 4, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Mr Niebla to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On April 12, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated La Sombra & La Mascara to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On April 29, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hirooki Goto to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On May 22, Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Sombra to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On May 29, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Voltron to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title and win the FMLL Champion du Monde Title

– On June 12, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Rush to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On July 24, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Negro Casas to retain the FMLL Heavyweight Title

– On July 31, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Los Independientes (Psicosis & Mr Aguila) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On September 2, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Los Nuevos Justicieros del Ring (Guerrero Maya Jr & Atlantis) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On November 21, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Mascara Dorada & Shocker to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On March 4, 2012, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the FMLL Heavyweight Title

– On April 22, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr in an Elimination Match to win the Azteca Title

– On May 1, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Blue Panther & Diamante Azul to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On June 19, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated La Tercia Sensacion (Marco Corleone & Maximo) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On March 28, 2014, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Niebla Roja & Euforia) defeated Los Estetas del Aire (Mascara Dorada, Valiente & Mistico) to win the CMLL Trios Titles

– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2014 Toryumon Copa Mundial de Lucha Libre Tournament, defeating Tiger Ali in the final

– On May 20, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Niebla Roja & Euforia) defeated Los Reyes de la Atlantida (Guerrero Maya Jr, Atlantis & Delta) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On July 21, Los Guerreros Laguneros defeated Volador Jr, Valiente & Atlantis to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2014 Campeon Universal de CMLL Tournament, defeating La Sombra in the final

– Ultimo Guerrero lost his mask to Atlantis at the CMLL 81st Anniversary Show

– On October 27, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Niebla Roja & Euforia) defeated Atlantis, Maximo & Valiente to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On August 31, 2015, Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Sombra to win the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– At CMLL’s 82nd Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero, Shocker & Volador Jr defeated Marco Corleone, Rush & Thunder

– On December 21, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On March 12, 2016, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On May 31, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Stuka Jr to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On June 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On August 15, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On October 1, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On December 12, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Valiente to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2017, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matt Taven to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On April 14, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On May 1, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Caristico to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– At ROH Best In The World 2017, Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia)

– On July 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Niebla Roja to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On December 4, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Rush to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On May 22, 2018, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Stuka Jr to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title

– On July 1, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated El Sky Team (Mistico, Volador Jr & Valiente) to win the CMLL Trios Titles

– Los Guerreos Laguneros lost the CMLL Trios Titles to El CI4n (Sharlie Rockstar, The Chrizh & Ciber The Main Man) at the 85th Anniversary Show, but regained them two weeks later

– On October 16, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Diamante Azul to win the vacant CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On November 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Sanson to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On November 30, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated Mistico, Caristico & Volador Jr to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On March 4, 2019, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Vangellys to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On March 15, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated Dragon Lee, Caristico & Volador Jr to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On April 15, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On May 28, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated El Soberano Jr, Stuka Jr & Caristico to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On August 9, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Ciber The Main Man to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On September 25, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Ciber The Main Man to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– At ROH Unauthorized 2019, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jonathan Gresham

– On November 25, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On January 19, 2020, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Satoshi Kojima to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On November 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Euforia to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On April 10, 2021, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Diamante Azul to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– On May 23, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Corcel Maldito to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title

– At Dia De Los Muertos 2022, Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Atlantis Jr defeated Soberano Jr, Volador Jr & Mistico

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2023, Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr defeated Mephisto, Euforia & Hechicero

– At CMLL’s 91st Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero, Volador Jr & Atlantis Jr defeated Rocky Romero, Satoshi Kojima & Orange Cassidy

– At MLW Lucha Apocalypto 2024, Ultimo Guerrero & Hechicero defeated Kevin Knight & Esfinge

– On May 2, 2025, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matthew Justice to win the MLW National Openweight Title

– At Azteca Lucha 2025, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Zandokan Jr & Barbaro Cavernario to retain the MLW National Openweight Title

– On May 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hechicero to retain the MLW National Openweight Title

– At MLW Summer Of The Beasts 2025, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matthew Justice & Alex Hammerstone to retain the MLW National Openweight Title