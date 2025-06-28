Real name: José Gutiérrez Hernández
Height: 5’10″
Weight: 205 lbs.
Date of birth: March 1, 1972
Hometown: Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico
Pro debut: September 19, 1990
Trained by: The Gimnasio El Ranchero
Finishing move: Guerrero Special
– At the start of his career, Hernández plied his trade across a multitude of local promotions in Durango state, working as Halcon Dorado and El Flanagan
– In 1996, Hernández joined Konnan’s Promo Azteca, where he took on the gimmick of ‘Ultimo Guerrero’
– In late 1997, having just received notice that he was to lose his mask in an upcoming match, Guerrero left Promo Azteca to sign with CMLL
– Guerrero teamed with Blue Panther to win the 1999 Torneo Gran Alternativa, defeating Mr Niebla & Atlantico in the final
– At CMLL’s 66th Anniversary Show, Los Infernales (Ultimo Guerrero, El Satanico & Rey Bucanero) defeated Headhunter A, Headhunter B & Emilio Charles Jr
– Los Infernales won the 1999 Torneo Siglo, defeating Tarzan Boy, Mr Niebla & Emilio Charles Jr in the final
– Guerrero won the 2000 Torneo Siglo Cibernetico match at the Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event
– On August 4, 2000, Los Infernales (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Mr Niebla & Villano IV to win the vacant CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On August 18, Los Infernales defeated Mr Niebla & Emilio Charles Jr to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– At CMLL’s 67th Anniversary Show, Los Infernales (Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero & El Satanico) defeated Brazo de Plata, Villano III & Atlantis
– On November 8, Los Infernales (Guerrero & Bucanero) defeated Tony Rivera & Brazo de Oro to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– At Sin Piedad 2000, Los Infernales defeated Negro Casas & El Hijo del Santo to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On February 18, 2001, Los Infernales defeated Negro Casas & Olimpico to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On April 1, the renamed Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated Negro Casas & Olimpico to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On June 27, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated El Satanico & Averno to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On July 9, Los Guerreros del Infierno again defeated El Satanico & Averno to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On May 31, 2002, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated El Hijo del Santo & Negro Casas to regain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On July 5, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated La Familia de Tijuana (Damian 666 & Halloween) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On August 5, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated Los Infernales (Mephisto & Averno) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– At CMLL’s 69th Anniversary Show, Los Guerreros del Infierno defeated Vampiro Canadiense & Shocker
– On December 13, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to win the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On December 25, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Dragon Kid & Raimu Mishima at a Toryumon Japan show to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On February 14, 2003, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title. Within the next month, he would retain against Shocker three more times
– On May 30, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Vampiro Canadiense & Lizmark Jr to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On June 24, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker for a fifth time to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On July 13, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title. This was Guerrero’s sixth defense and the first to not be against Shocker
– On August 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Lizmark Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On September 19, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated Perro Aguayo Jr & Negro Casas to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On October 6, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Mephisto to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On February 18, 2004, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Damian El Terrible to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On February 23, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On March 19, Los Guerreros del Infierno (Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero) defeated LA Par-K & Shocker to regain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On April 5, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Lizmark Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On April 18, Ultimo Guerrero defeated LA Par-K to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On June 20, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On July 25, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On August 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– At CMLL’s 71st Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero defeated LA Par-K to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On October 31, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Black Warrior to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2005, Ultimo Guerrero, Hector Garza & Tarzan Boy defeated Mistico, Shocker & Dr Wagner Jr
– On May 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Dos Caras Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– On July 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated The Tiger to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– At CMLL’s 72nd Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero & Averno defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura & Okumura
– On August 16, Ultimo Guerrero replaced the injured El Hijo Del Santo as WWA Tag Team Champion alongside Perro Aguayo Jr
– On November 17, Ultimo Guerrero & Perro Aguayo Jr defeated El Hijo del Santo & Mistico to retain the WWA Tag Team Titles
– On April 28, 2006, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2006 CMLL Gran Prix Torneo Cibernetico Match
– On June 20, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Dos Caras Jr to retain the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title
– At CMLL’s 73rd Anniversary Show, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero, Tarzan Boy & Olimpico) defeated Los Perros del Mal (Perro Aguayo Jr, Hector Garza & Shocker) to win the vacant CMLL Trios Titles
– At Sin Piedad 2006, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Los Perros del Mal (Hector Garza, Damian 666 & Halloween) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2007 Gran Prix Torneo Cibernetico Match
– On July 13, Monstruos de la Laguna (Ultimo Guerrero & Dr Wagner Jr) defeated Negro Casas & Mistico to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles, but lost them back a week later
– On November 2, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis) defeated Negro Casas & Mistico to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On December 4, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Negro Casas & Blue Panther to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On January 13, 2008, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Rayman & El Sagrado to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– Ultimo Guerrero competed as part of Team Mexico in the 2008 TNA World X Cup
– On August 5, Los Guerreros Negros (Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas & Atlantis) defeated Los Angeles Rebeldes (Hector Garza, La Mascara & El Hijo del Fantasma) to win the CMLL Trios Titles
– At CMLL’s 75th Anniversary Show, Los Guerreros Negros defeated Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley & Sonjay Dutt to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On December 22, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Dos Caras Jr to win the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On February 16, 2009, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On March 3, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2009, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Villano V in a Mask vs. Mask Match
– On April 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Ray Mendoza Jr to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2009 Campeon Universal de CMLL Tournament, defeating El Texano Jr in the final
– On July 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On August 17, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On September 25, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jushin Liger to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On December 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis in the final of a tournament to win the vacant Azteca Title
– On January 22, 2010, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hector Garza to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On February 28, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On August 29, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Shocker to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On October 18, Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Mascara to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On November 2, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Los Independientes (Hector Garza & Mr Aguila) to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On November 28, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Los Independientes (Psicosis & Olimpico) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On December 7, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Los Independientes (Hector Garza & Mr Aguila) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On December 20, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated La Mascara & Valiente to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2011, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero, Dragon Rojo Jr & Atlantis) defeated Blue Panther, Valiente & Angel de Oro
– On March 26, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis) defeated Los Independientes (Hector Garza & Olimpico) to win the vacant UWE Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Espartaco by DQ to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On April 4, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Mr Niebla to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On April 12, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated La Sombra & La Mascara to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On April 29, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hirooki Goto to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On May 22, Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Sombra to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On May 29, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Voltron to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title and win the FMLL Champion du Monde Title
– On June 12, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Rush to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On July 24, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Negro Casas to retain the FMLL Heavyweight Title
– On July 31, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Los Independientes (Psicosis & Mr Aguila) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On September 2, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Los Nuevos Justicieros del Ring (Guerrero Maya Jr & Atlantis) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On November 21, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated Mascara Dorada & Shocker to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On March 4, 2012, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the FMLL Heavyweight Title
– On April 22, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr in an Elimination Match to win the Azteca Title
– On May 1, Los Guerreros del Atlantida (Ultimo Guerrero & Dragon Rojo Jr) defeated Blue Panther & Diamante Azul to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On June 19, Los Guerreros del Atlantida defeated La Tercia Sensacion (Marco Corleone & Maximo) to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles
– On March 28, 2014, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Niebla Roja & Euforia) defeated Los Estetas del Aire (Mascara Dorada, Valiente & Mistico) to win the CMLL Trios Titles
– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2014 Toryumon Copa Mundial de Lucha Libre Tournament, defeating Tiger Ali in the final
– On May 20, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Niebla Roja & Euforia) defeated Los Reyes de la Atlantida (Guerrero Maya Jr, Atlantis & Delta) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On July 21, Los Guerreros Laguneros defeated Volador Jr, Valiente & Atlantis to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– Ultimo Guerrero won the 2014 Campeon Universal de CMLL Tournament, defeating La Sombra in the final
– Ultimo Guerrero lost his mask to Atlantis at the CMLL 81st Anniversary Show
– On October 27, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Niebla Roja & Euforia) defeated Atlantis, Maximo & Valiente to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On August 31, 2015, Ultimo Guerrero defeated La Sombra to win the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– At CMLL’s 82nd Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero, Shocker & Volador Jr defeated Marco Corleone, Rush & Thunder
– On December 21, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On March 12, 2016, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On May 31, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Stuka Jr to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On June 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On August 15, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Shocker to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On October 1, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On December 12, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Valiente to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2017, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matt Taven to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On April 14, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Atlantis to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On May 1, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Caristico to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– At ROH Best In The World 2017, Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia)
– On July 17, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Niebla Roja to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On December 4, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Rush to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On May 22, 2018, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Stuka Jr to retain the NWA Historic Middleweight Title
– On July 1, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated El Sky Team (Mistico, Volador Jr & Valiente) to win the CMLL Trios Titles
– Los Guerreos Laguneros lost the CMLL Trios Titles to El CI4n (Sharlie Rockstar, The Chrizh & Ciber The Main Man) at the 85th Anniversary Show, but regained them two weeks later
– On October 16, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Diamante Azul to win the vacant CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On November 19, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Sanson to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On November 30, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated Mistico, Caristico & Volador Jr to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On March 4, 2019, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Vangellys to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On March 15, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated Dragon Lee, Caristico & Volador Jr to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On April 15, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On May 28, Los Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia) defeated El Soberano Jr, Stuka Jr & Caristico to retain the CMLL Trios Titles
– On August 9, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Ciber The Main Man to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On September 25, Ultimo Guerrero again defeated Ciber The Main Man to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– At ROH Unauthorized 2019, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jonathan Gresham
– On November 25, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Valiente to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On January 19, 2020, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Satoshi Kojima to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On November 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Euforia to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On April 10, 2021, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Diamante Azul to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– On May 23, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Corcel Maldito to retain the CMLL Heavyweight Title
– At Dia De Los Muertos 2022, Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Atlantis Jr defeated Soberano Jr, Volador Jr & Mistico
– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2023, Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr defeated Mephisto, Euforia & Hechicero
– At CMLL’s 91st Anniversary Show, Ultimo Guerrero, Volador Jr & Atlantis Jr defeated Rocky Romero, Satoshi Kojima & Orange Cassidy
– At MLW Lucha Apocalypto 2024, Ultimo Guerrero & Hechicero defeated Kevin Knight & Esfinge
– On May 2, 2025, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matthew Justice to win the MLW National Openweight Title
– At Azteca Lucha 2025, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Zandokan Jr & Barbaro Cavernario to retain the MLW National Openweight Title
– On May 27, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Hechicero to retain the MLW National Openweight Title
– At MLW Summer Of The Beasts 2025, Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matthew Justice & Alex Hammerstone to retain the MLW National Openweight Title