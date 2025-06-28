Solo Sikoa says his family is strong again

Solo Sikoa via today’s Night of Champions post show:

– Sikoa says he’s the new US Champion whether people like it or not so they can keep crying.

– Solo says it’s his time to take and tonight he took out the Samoan Werewolf and took his title.

– He says he tried to tell Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to come back to the family but they didn’t want to so others like JC and Hikuleo stepped up instead.

– Solo says his family is strong once again and if Jimmy and Jacob apologize to him and beg for forgiveness they might get to be part of it.

