Solo Sikoa says his family is strong again

Solo Sikoa just LEVELED UP! pic.twitter.com/RNGidUhujV
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
Solo Sikoa via today’s Night of Champions post show:
– Sikoa says he’s the new US Champion whether people like it or not so they can keep crying.
– Solo says it’s his time to take and tonight he took out the Samoan Werewolf and took his title.
– He says he tried to tell Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to come back to the family but they didn’t want to so others like JC and Hikuleo stepped up instead.
– Solo says his family is strong once again and if Jimmy and Jacob apologize to him and beg for forgiveness they might get to be part of it.