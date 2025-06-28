Possible spoilers for WWE Night of Champions

At the 2025 WWE Night of Champions PLE, John Cena is scheduled to defend his WWE championship against CM Punk while Cody Rhodes is slated to face Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final. While speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, WrestleVotes stated the following about the matches…

“According to those within the company, and in similar fashion to how we cautioned everyone prior to Money In The Bank in regards to potential match winners, again, things can change day off, but based on what we were hearing then, and based on what creative has lined out for post Night of Champions, we can tell you the leading candidates for the winners for the two headline matches this weekend are that of John Cena retaining and Cody Rhodes winning King of the Ring again.

Guys, they have the right to change things on the fly, and have we, as we’ve seen, they certainly can do that. But TC, we had creative directions pointed towards us that it may look like Seth Rollins or Solo winning money in the bank, and it certainly was Seth Rollins, and on the women’s side, it was either Rhea Ripley or Naomi. Turned out to be Naomi. We are getting indications, again, that story lines post Night of Champions indicate that the winners of those two big matches will be John Cena and Cody Rhodes.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Cena and Cody are the betting odds favorites for their respective matches.