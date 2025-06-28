NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Sat Jun 28, 2025

The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
Zaria d Wren Sinclair
Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux d Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver
Bailey Humphrey d Zena Sterling
Edris Enofe d Tate Wilder
Lola Vice d Nikkita Lyons
The Dark State: Cutler James / Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars d Chase U: Andre Chase / Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Dante Chen. After the match, Tony D’Angleo chases Lorenzo out of the ring
Yoshiki Inamura d Tavion Heights
NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca d Izzi Dame
Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Niko Vance (with Shawn Spears)
Thanks to @WerleyBri and @travelagenthere in Attendance.
