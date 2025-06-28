NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Sat Jun 28, 2025

The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Zaria d Wren Sinclair

Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux d Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver

Bailey Humphrey d Zena Sterling

Edris Enofe d Tate Wilder

Lola Vice d Nikkita Lyons

The Dark State: Cutler James / Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars d Chase U: Andre Chase / Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Dante Chen. After the match, Tony D’Angleo chases Lorenzo out of the ring

Yoshiki Inamura d Tavion Heights

NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca d Izzi Dame

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Niko Vance (with Shawn Spears)

