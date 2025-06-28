Notes from Triple H’s appearance on the Night of Champion post show

How did Paul "Triple H" Levesque feel about the main event of WWE Night of Champions? pic.twitter.com/W8PN3f9904 — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

– Triple H says he loves coming to Saudi Arabia and the fans and that NOC was an incredible event.

– He says the hospitality is second to none in Saudi Arabia and the whole company and everybody in WWE is always so happy to go there.

– Triple H says John Cena vs. CM Punk was about two icons stepping in the ring one last time, and this match was special for them and at 46 and 48 years old they still delivered in a huge way.

– He says he never thought 10 years ago, Punk would ever show up in Saudi Arabia, but people change and he’s grown a long way and he’s proud of him for that.

– Triple H hears fans chanting “One More Match” and he says they can chant all they want but with his health, that’s never happening or it will literally be the last thing he ever does.

– He says Jade Cargill has come a long way as well as is the future of WWE after becoming QOTR and Cody Rhodes proved why he’s the QB1