New details regarding Liv Morgan’s stalker

New details involving WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and a 41-year-old Canadian Stalker, Shawn Chan.

According to a report from The Independent, which reviewed a recently unsealed FBI affidavit, Chan flew from Canada to Orlando on May 26, the same day his passport was issued, telling customs officials he planned to stay at the WWE Performance Center, which has no lodging. On May 31, he was captured on surveillance video at Morgan’s home.

The affidavit details that Chan circled the property, attempted to open the front door, and searched for a spare key. He then found a Sig Sauer air rifle that had been left on the porch and was seen on video sitting with the weapon. After two hours, he left a handwritten note stating he was there for a “friendly visit,” which included his home address and phone number.

Chan was arrested on June 3 after appearing at the WWE Performance Center, where security recognized him from the surveillance footage. Morgan later told police she does not know Chan and was concerned that her home address had become public.