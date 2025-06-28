Mick Foley and Eric Bischoff notes

– 70 year old Eric Bischoff has been training with Diamond Dallas Page.

– In a new interview with WANE 15 News, Mick Foley said the wrestling business is in a strong place. He noted that WWE is more globally successful than ever, AEW doesn’t need to surpass WWE to be successful and entertaining, and fans now have access to various wrestling styles depending on their preferences—often even in the same city on the same night.

Source: WANE 15 News