John Cena update, Jade Cargill on winning the Queen of the ring, ROH Supercard of Honor poster

John Cena’s next official WWE appearance is scheduled for the July 18 edition of SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas.

Jade Cargill comments on becoming the 2025 Queen Of The Ring at Night Of Champions

– The official poster for ROH Supercard of Honor.

