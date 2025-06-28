John Cena update, Jade Cargill on winning the Queen of the ring, ROH Supercard of Honor poster

– John Cena’s next official WWE appearance is scheduled for the July 18 edition of SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas.

– Jade Cargill comments on becoming the 2025 Queen Of The Ring at Night Of Champions

Y'all feel that shift? That's the throne being claimed. SummerSlam, I'm coming! YOUR QUEEN 2025! I’m just getting started ⚡️ https://t.co/38Rekqlqot — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 28, 2025

Thank you to @WWEAsuka for one of my dream matches. I’m so thankful to have had a match with you. it meant more than anyone would know. more to come. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 28, 2025

Sooooooo thankful man ⚡️ — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 28, 2025

– The official poster for ROH Supercard of Honor.