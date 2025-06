Real name: Antione Frazier

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 340 lbs.

Date of birth:

Hometown: Huffman, Texas

Pro debut: May 13, 2023

Trained by: Booker T / WWE Performance Center

Finishing move:

Biography

– Frazier signed with WWE in August 2022 and began training at the WWE Performance Center.

– He gained prominence after winning the inaugural season of WWE LFG in 2025.