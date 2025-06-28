Cody Rhodes wins the King of the Ring Tournament

At Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to become the 2025 WWE King of the Ring Winner.

Cody says he has nothing but respect for Randy Orton as a competitor and a mentor, then says that he has walked an arduous path to make his way back to the WWE Championship and that he was born to do this.

He says that whether it is John Cena or CM Punk, they are holding onto the WWE Championship for themselves and that are holding onto it for him, and at SummerSlam, he will get the ball back.

