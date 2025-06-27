WWE Late Night featuring Tony Hinchcliffe announced for SummerSlam 2025 weekend

WWE today announced that WWE Late Night Featuring @TonyHinchcliffe will take place at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2 at 11pm ET, as a part of #SummerSlam weekend! MORE INFO: https://t.co/kMu19AlLAa pic.twitter.com/geUFPZEOHZ — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025

WWE today announced that WWE Late Night Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe will take place at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2 at 11PM ET, as a part of SummerSlam weekend.

Hinchcliffe, the internationally renowned comedian, one of the top roasters in the world and the mastermind behind Kill Tony, will bring together soon-to-be-announced top comics, entertainers and WWE Superstars for an unforgettable night of laughs and huge surprises.

An exclusive presale opportunity for the closed-doors, non-televised event will begin Monday, June 30 at 10AM ET until 11:59PM ET at Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public ticket on-sale on Tuesday, July 1 at 10AM ET.

This past April, Hinchcliffe hosted The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater in front of a sold-out crowd at Fontainebleau Las Vegas as a part of WrestleMania 41 week. The roast featured WWE Superstars such as The Miz and Sami Zayn, as well as legendary WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, among others.

