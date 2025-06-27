Spoilers: WWE Smackdown results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

– Giulia has arrived

– Zelina Vega has arrived

– Cody Rhodes opens Smackdown, however much like last week, before he can get a word out he is interrupted by the Viper, Randy Orton.

There is an extended, anxious moment of silence between both finalists as Randy addresses the crowd. He asks if they watched Raw on Monday and congratulates Cody on his Match with Jey.

There are some stream issues and when we come back, Smackdown has gone to commercial.

– Michael Cole & Wade Barrett on commentary

– We’re Back! Micheal Cole apologies for the technical difficulties.

– Solo Sikoa tells JC Mateo that this is the final chance to bring Jimmy Uso back to the family.

– JC Mateo defeated Jimmy Uso

After the match, Solo Sikoa offers Jimmy to join him and JC, but Jimmy declines. JC attacks Jimmy, but Jacob Fatu makes the save.

– DIY are not happy at the lack of unity in the tag division and want Nick Aldis to do something about it, Nick instead makes a tag match tonight, DIY vs Andrade and a partner of his choice, who could it be?

– Giulia beats Zelina Vega via with the northern lights bomb to become the new Women’s United States Champion.

– Charlotte Flair crosses paths with Alexa Bliss backstage. Charlotte insists she doesn’t need friends but Bliss wants to call there situation “allies of convenience”. Where do you think this is going? Let us know in the comments.

– Jade says it is her purpose to win the Queen of the Ring while Asuka says power isn’t the only thing that matters, she has the skill and veteran experience.

Niomi interrupt both saying she has the power to take the opportunity away from Asuka and Jade, she holds the keys to the future of the division. Jade has heard enough pushing Asuka out the way trying to get at Niomi. This infuriates the Empress of Tomorrow who lays Jade out as we head backstage.

– Ron Killings wants John Cena. Truth tells Aleister Black to back off. Black walks after Truth. Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce will sort out something with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– The mystery tag partner of Andrade and Rey Fenix

– Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated DIY.

– R-Truth, Ron Killings takes the ring and demands John Cena. Instead, he gets an audience with Alisder Black, who kicks his head off.

– Priest has Truth’s back and confronts Black after the attack. He says next time do it face to face and it’ll go down differently. Black seems to laugh this off.

Melo then appears trying to persuade Priest to mind his own business for his own sake, Priest asks Melo to leave.

– The Street Profits vs The Wyatt Sick6 for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The match ends in a no contest after all tag team got involved

Street Profits are still tag champs and stood tall.

– Tiffany Stratton retains her WWE Women’s Championship in a Last Women Standing match against Nia Jax, give the assist to Naomi who tried to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase, however Stratton stopped her and used her briefcase as a weapon to send Nia through two tables on the outside.

– Jimmy Uso tells Jacob Fatu that he respects him standing up to Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo. Jacob says that he and Jimmy can keep it 100, and notices Jimmy looking at his United States Title.

– Main Segment time – CM Punk and John Cena go face to face. Cena is interrupted by his Thug Life entrance music as CM Punk comes out dressed as 2000s Cena with Punk Life on the Titan Tron.

Cena is in the ring, he says he has outplayed, outmaneuvered and out-thought CM Punk. “Night of Champions is locked in, it’s already done”

We are graced by the riff of Basic Thuganomics as Punk Life makes his way to the ring. He lays down many lyrical lessons saying Cena has buried more talent than the Undertaker, comparing Cena to, a some how more problematic, Hulk Hogan as well as a leach, phony, fraud and an a** kiss.

“Before you go John, there’s one more wish to make. Tomorrow night, your going to loose to Kendrick, cause B**** your my Drake.”

Okay, that was CM Punk at his best. Bring on tomorrow night.