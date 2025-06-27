Smackdown preview for tonight

Preview for tonight’s Smackdown from Saudi Arabia. Tonight’s show will air live internationally at 1 PM East, but air in its regular time slot on USA in America.

– Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Women’s Championship

– The Street Profits vs The Wyatt Sick6 for the WWE Tag Team Championships

– Zelina Vega vs Giulia for the Women’s United States Championship

– We hear from John Cena

WWE Tag Team Championship on the line tomorrow night on #SmackDown at the Street Profits defend against the Wyatt Sicks! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/aaYQCJbB97 — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2025