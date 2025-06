Smackdown airtimes from Saudi Arabia

WWE SmackDown Timing for International Countries around the world!

June 27th 2025, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

United States: 8PM ET (Friday)

UK: 6PM (Friday)

Canada: 1PM ET (Friday)

Ireland: 6PM IST (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 8PM AST (Friday)

Australia: 3AM AEST (Saturday)

China: 1AM CST (Saturday)

South Korea: 2AM KST (Saturday)

Japan: 2AM JST (Saturday)

Mexico: 11AM CST (Friday)

Get ready for a weekend of champions and it all starts with the #WWENOC Kickoff Show! pic.twitter.com/M3BntBDv9n — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025

It's a LAST WOMAN STANDING match for the WWE Women's Championship as @tiffstrattonwwe defends against Nia Jax tomorrow night on #SmackDown! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/kbbtugO7vr — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025