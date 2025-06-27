6/27/25 WWE Smackdown Recap

– WWE Smackdown in Saudi Arabia kicks off with Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes coming face to face ahead of their King of The Ring Tournament Final Match at Night of Champions.

Here is what happened in that Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton promo exchange before it all went weird earlier:

Orton says that he wants to redeem himself after losing last year’s tournament to Gunther and that he wants retribution against John Cena after Cena embarrassed him in front of friends and family.

He says he cannot let how he feels about Cody get in the way of his goal and that there is nothing he will not do to leave Saudi Arabia with the crown on top of his head. He then says that goal will come true when he reintroduces Cody to the RKO.

Cody says that “embarrassment” is not a word he would attach to Orton and Cena, and while he is grateful and thankful for Orton, he needs to be King of the Ring just that little bit more

Cody says that while RKO will still be the three most dangerous letters after all is said and done, Orton will not be King of the Ring, because he will.

– JC Mateo hits a big time Tour of the Islands and pins Jimmy Uso. After the match Solo tries to get Jimmy to join the family once again. Jimmy refuses. He’s double teamed by Solo and Mateo until Jacob Fatu makes the save.

LOOK WHO IT IS! Jacob Fatu rescued Jimmy Uso from Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo pic.twitter.com/HFhQjAnJKz — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

– DIY will take on Andrade & a partner of his choosing

– Giulia beats Zelina Vega to become The NEW WWE Women’s United States Champion.

– Charlotte Flair tells Alexa Bliss that she doesn’t need friends.

– Jade and Asuka go face to face ahead of their Queen of the Ring finals tomorrow. Naomi interrupts the party. She distracts Jade and then Asuka leaves Jade laying.

– Aleister Black is about to talk to Nick Aldis when Truth interrupts them.

Ron Killings wants John Cena.

Truth tells Aleister Black to back off.

Black walks after Truth.

Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce will sort out something with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles..

– Andrade’s tag partner is Rey Fenix against DIY. Andrade and Rey Fenix defeat DIY.

– The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles ends in a DQ after the rest of The Smackdown Tag Team Division get involved. A brawl breaks out between them with The Street Profits standing tall.

– Jimmy Uso says he didn’t need Jacob Fatu’s help tonight with Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo.

Fatu says he didn’t need Jimmy’s help last week either on SmackDown.

Jimmy says he respects Jacob and the way he’s stepping up to Solo like he should have a long time ago.

Fatu then says as long as Big Jim gets in where he fits in they will be alright as they smile. YEET!

– Tiffany Stratton beats Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the WWE Women’s Title.

Naomi comes out and attempts to cash in her Women’s Money In The Bank Contract, but Tiffany stops her.

– John Cena & CM Punk come face to face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title Match at Night of Champions.

Punk comes out as Doctor of Thuganomics Cena and says Cena ripped off his Pipebomb last week so he’s returning the favor.

Punk cuts a rap and says Cena has buried more talent than The Undertaker, and he would retire too if WWE rehired his ex. Punk says Cena is gone come next year and will be washing underwear for James Gunn in DC.

Punk says Cena has become a bum, and at Night of Champions Cena will lose to Kendrick because Cena is his Drake.