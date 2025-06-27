NXT Live Results / Ft Pierce, Fl / Fri Jun 27, 2025

The Complete Results from the sold-out Havert L Fenn Center:

Myles Borne d Draco Knox

Fallon Henley (with Jazmyn Nyx) d Summer Sorrell

Jasper Troy d Jax Pressley

Arianna Grace d Chantel Monroe

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura d OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Blake Monroe d Lainey Reid

Kali Armstrong d Kendal Grey

Brooks Jensen d Luca Crusifino

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) d Thea Hail

Main Event: Je’Von Evans / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Ricky Saints d Ethan Page/ The High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyson Dupont / Tyriek Igwe

Thanks to @WerleyBri / @davidpbg218 / @ClutchKiddAP / @travelagenthere in attendance

