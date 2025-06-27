NXT Live Results / Ft Pierce, Fl / Fri Jun 27, 2025

The Complete Results from the sold-out Havert L Fenn Center:
Myles Borne d Draco Knox
Fallon Henley (with Jazmyn Nyx) d Summer Sorrell
Jasper Troy d Jax Pressley
Arianna Grace d Chantel Monroe
Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura d OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
Blake Monroe d Lainey Reid
Kali Armstrong d Kendal Grey
Brooks Jensen d Luca Crusifino
NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) d Thea Hail
Main Event: Je’Von Evans / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Ricky Saints d Ethan Page/ The High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyson Dupont / Tyriek Igwe
Thanks to @WerleyBri / @davidpbg218 / @ClutchKiddAP / @travelagenthere in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM