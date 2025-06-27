Kross to Zayn: “I always targeted you cause you are a liar”

Sami Zayn: You’re absolutely right, Cole. You have known me for years, & I know in my heart I’ll be champion!! Tomorrow night at Night of Champions, I’ll beat Karrion Kross’s ***!

Karrion Kross: I always targeted you cause you are a liar!! There’s one thing in this world I hate is a liar!! Tomorrow night, I’m going to put my arm behind your head.

