Karrion Kross update

– A potential reason for WWE not Karrion Kross as a top star has been revealed, though, with Wade Keller reporting the following on a PWTorch post-Raw show: “I talked about this when he was all the rage in NXT and coming out of TNA. I was like, ‘Wrestlers are telling me when he gets to the main roster, nobody’s gonna put up with the fact that he doesn’t take bumps.’ He’s scared to bump. He doesn’t flat back bumps. I don’t know if he’s got an injury or a concern.

– Kross addressed a rumor claiming he isn’t being pushed in WWE because he supposedly dislikes taking bumps, dismissing it outright and with humor: “I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest,” he said while laughing. He then brought up another fabricated rumor he found even more absurd: “There was another wild one I saw last week that was even funnier. It said something like, ‘Karrion Kross is going to come to Monday Night Raw and he’s going to quit and do a shoot promo live, and then walk out.’ I thought that was a good one.” Despite the frequent false stories, Kross maintains a composed and humorous stance: “But I don’t really respond to any of them. There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh.”

Source: The National