Independent wrestler passes away

– NAWA Professional Wrestling announced:

Today NAWA and the wrestling community lost one of its family members in Chris “Thunder” Anderson. Thunder was a huge part of NAWA for many years and the news of his sudden passing is devastating to all who knew him.

While Chris was EVIL, MEAN & NASTY when the bell rang, behind the curtain he was one of the nicest and kindest human beings ever. Chris loved professional wrestling but he loved his wife, kids and the lord more.

Our hearts are broken. There will never be another like Chris “Thunder” Anderson.

wRestle in Peace.