Giulia captures the WWE Women’s United States title

What a match!@giulia0221g is your NEW Women's United States Champion! pic.twitter.com/Mg4jQ0nwdv — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to become the new Women’s United States Champion.

Giulia officially wins her first singles championship on the main roster in WWE as she celebrates her victory in Saudi Arabia.

She’s taken #SmackDown by storm, and now has the gold to prove it… Congratulations @giulia0221g pic.twitter.com/1mZjwFS9AJ — Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2025