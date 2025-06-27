CM Punk: “you guys are going to be in for a real treat”

CM Punk: I apologize to the fans for the tweet I stated 6 years ago, I apologize to The Miz and I’m not perfect. It’s a lesson learned!! You guys have invited me here and I’m grateful to be here. Tomorrow night, you guys are going to be in for a real treat & really enjoy what I have planned.

