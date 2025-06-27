CM Punk apologizes to fans in Saudi Arabia during kickoff show

CM Punk apologized to Saudi Arabian WWE fans during the Night of Champions kickoff party for a “mean” tweet he sent in 2020.

Punk received boos from the fans who obviously did not forget what he told The Miz in a tweet which made headlines back then.

During the event, a man named Mohammed asked Punk to apologize for his words.

“This guy wants me to apologize for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago,” Punk said on stage to big cheers and laughs from Michael Cole.

“Hey listen, legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up and I was crabby and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz and I apologized to The Miz,” Punk said.

With chants of “shut the f*ck up” ringing from the fans, Punk continued, “And sir, what’s your name? Mohammed? Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you. And I love Saudi Arabia, okay?”

At that point, Punk shook hands with the fan and the rest of the fans cheered and started a CM Punk chant.

Punk admitted that he screwed up when he sent that tweet and it was a lesson learned.

“And now here I am and you have invited me to your country and I am grateful to be here. Thank you very much,” Punk said.

Un pibe random le pide a gritos a CM Punk que se disculpe por su tuit de 2019. "Era un tuit de meme a The Miz. Me disculpo a The Miz. ¿Te llamas Mohamed? Me disculpo de forma sincera". Qué ha sido esto jdsjdsjdsjfdsjfd #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/5ibm70ZdVY — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 27, 2025

