Chavo Guerrero, Tony Khan, and Michael Cole notes

– Condolences to Chavo Guerrero on passing away of his mother this week.

– Michael Cole announced that SmackDown will officially be going back to two hours starting next week. The show will run from 8pm-10pm.

– Tony Khan on maintaining AEW roster quality:

“We’re looking for the very best. This is where the best wrestle. AEW has the Best Wrestlers in the world and we want to keep it that way. It’s a very high bar to reach this roster and we want to maintain the quality.”

(via battleground podcast)