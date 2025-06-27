6/26/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Joe Hendry kicks off TNA Impact as he’ll officially use his rematch clause against Trick Williams at Slammiversary! He thanked the fans for giving him the greatest life but finally addressed his loss to Trick Williams, saying it’s painful to lose the title to an outsider but he will bring it back to where it belongs.

He says that the fans have been there for his ascension but now he wants the fans to back him for his redemption.

– Zachary Wentz defeats Ryan Nemeth in our opening match

– Trick Williams is in a backstage interview and is asked if he’s ready for Slammiversary against Joe Hendry. He’s glad that ‘Average Joe’ still has heart but he’s looking to smash it in front of the fans.

– It was announced that at Slammiversary, The Nemeth’s will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Rascalz, The Hardys, and First Class in a Ladder Match

– While Indi Hartwell and Tessa Blanchard were fighting on the apron, Ash by Elegance seized the opportunity and knocked them both off to win the Knockouts Battle Royal!

She’ll face the winner of Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. Masha comes out to confront Ash but is interrupted by the NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne

– It was announced that Elijah suffered a torn triceps injury and will be getting surgery, sidelining him for an undisclosed amount of time.

– Mustafa Ali defeated John Skyler in a Call to Arms Match. After the match, Ali is still out of control, grabbing a chair but Jason Hotch tries to stop him until shoving him into the turnbuckle! He’s attacking Order 4 and as he is about to hit Tasha Steelz with a chair, Cedric Alexander makes his TNA debut!

Cedric was the one Tasha has been on the phone with and is here to confront Mustafa Ali! Ali dropped the chair as he tried to leave with Tasha but Cedric stopped him so that Order 4 didn’t leave with Ali as he retreated for now.

– The Hardys defeated Northern Armory in tag team action.

– The Hardys call out Leon Slater after the match and tells him how proud they are of Leon, and that he’ll be a future superstar. They let him know that they know he will defeat Moose at Slammiversary to become the youngest champion in TNA history!

Leon is doing it for his family, his fans, and for The Hardy’s. He knows that Moose has a match next and will be on commentary for the match.

– Moose quickly defeats both Shane Sabre and Jake Painter in a triple threat match to send a message to Leon Slater.

– Mike Santana defeats AJ Francis in a Street Fight in our main event! Trick Williams tried to get involved but Joe Hendry fights Trick off into the back.

After the match, Santana talked about how he wants to be added to the TNA World Championship bout between Joe Hendry and Trick Williams at Slammiversary.