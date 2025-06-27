3MB reunited (photo), Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes take a shot at Ryback?

– 3MB reunited:

– During an interview on “What Do You Want To Talk About?”, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens discussed how some talent believe they’re bigger stars than they actually are—only to find out the hard way after leaving WWE.

They then mentioned a name but it was quickly bleeped out, with both laughing afterward and saying they didn’t want the person to find out and have to deal with the ridiculous drama that would follow. The name that was “bleeped” is believe to be Ryback.

– Ryback via X:

I want to clarify something from my recent post regarding the clip with @FightOwensFight

and @CodyRhodes

. After speaking with Kevin, he confirmed the person referenced in that specific comment wasn’t me. My name did come up in another part of the conversation, but not in that clip.

I jumped to conclusions based on the name being censored and Cody mentioning working shows with the guy. Since I haven’t been publicly mentioned much in years, I assumed it was about me — and I was wrong.

I appreciate Kevin for the honest conversation. We always got along, and I’ve always respected both him and Cody. This is a reminder to ask before assuming, and I’m grateful the post brought awareness to my story regardless, as a lot has been misunderstood in the past.