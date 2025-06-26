WWE stars arrive in Saudi Arabia, Meltzer says it “makes no sense” for McAfee to continue on Raw

– Triple H says the WWE stars and crew have safely arrived in Saudi Arabia and are ready for Night of Champions

– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio) says it “makes no sense” for Pat McAfee to continue doing WWE Raw commentary given his busy schedule, after McAfee recently admitted that he’s been feeling “pretty exhausted”:

“It makes no sense for him to be doing Raw. He just wears himself out because he’s got his show every day and then he’s got to fly out to Raw. He loves wrestling and he’s very enthused doing it and they love having him because he’s a real celebrity but he makes $17 million a year from his ESPN deal.

“It makes no financial sense for him to be spending more time doing it, except that he loves it. It’s just one of those things that was bound to wear him out. He does the talk show and he’s got his own company and he’s got a family, he doesn’t need to kill himself.”