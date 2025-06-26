WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE before SummerSlam. Preparations for his comeback have already begun, including merchandising and marketing efforts.

Trish Stratus’s return to WWE is still in the plans, as she’s expected to be part of the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

(source: @Wrestlevotes)

– Gage Goldberg thinks his father Bill Goldberg will “get the itch” to return to the ring again whether he wins or lose against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

(source: Sportskeeda WrestleBinge)

