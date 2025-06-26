WWE News and Notes

– Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE before SummerSlam. Preparations for his comeback have already begun, including merchandising and marketing efforts.

– Trish Stratus’s return to WWE is still in the plans, as she’s expected to be part of the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

(source: @Wrestlevotes)

– Gage Goldberg thinks his father Bill Goldberg will “get the itch” to return to the ring again whether he wins or lose against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

(source: Sportskeeda WrestleBinge)

– Stevie Turner signed Dante Chen to Evolve

Omg they sent Dante Chen to WWE Evolve! He’s so good in the ring they should’ve showcased him more on NXT instead #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/dipLNalGkf — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) June 26, 2025