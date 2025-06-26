Updated card for AEW All In Texas PPV

– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page
– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
– AEW Continental Championship/AEW International Championship – Title Unification Match: Kazuchika Okada (c-Continental) vs. Kenny Omega (c-International)
– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed
– Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe and others TBD
– Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander and others TBD
– EVP Titles on the Line Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay