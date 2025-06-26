Undertaker & Michelle McCool on their daughter’s interest in professional wrestling

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool opened up about their daughter’s deep interest in professional wrestling, revealing that she’s shown remarkable understanding of the business from a very early age.

“My daughter is obsessed with wrestling and wants to get in the business, and she gets on me all the time about trying to squash her dreams,” The Undertaker admitted, indicating her passion and his concern about the realities of the industry.

McCool added that her wrestling instincts appeared early on: “She’s been like that solid since age 4. I swear she was in Kindergarten, she’d watch stuff and she’d go, ‘Daddy, why did they do that? That doesn’t make sense,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, shucks, she gets it too.”

Taker confirmed her natural eye for detail, saying: “Yeah, she’s already nitpicking.”

Source: Six Feet Under