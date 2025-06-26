Steve Maclin issues warning to Ricky Morton ahead of ‘Summer Smash’

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Boca Raton, FL — Wrestling fans are in for a generational clash this summer as TNA International Champion Steve Maclin is officially set to headline BRCW’s ‘Summer Smash’ on August 31, 2025, taking on none other than wrestling legend Ricky Morton for the Boca Raton Championship in what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated main event in BRCW history.

In an exclusive pre-show interview, Maclin had strong words for Morton—words that show he’s entering Boca Raton with more than just a title shot on his mind.

“This is how you introduce an inaugural champion,” Maclin declared. “The first ever TNA International Champion is right here in Boca Raton and is now the number one contender for the Boca Raton Championship.”

But Maclin, while confident, showed no signs of underestimating his veteran opponent.

“Ricky, you want to say you’re an old man? You’re not. I do not underestimate a single thing about you. You’ve been doing this for years. I’ve studied you. I’ve watched countless amounts of tape on Rock ‘n’ Roll and what you’re about. And I know what you can still do.”

Still, the message was crystal clear: Steve Maclin is coming for gold.

“You want me to earn it? I promise you—I earn every damn thing I ever have on my shoulder, my waist, or pinned to my chest… You are looking at the soon-to-be Boca Raton Champion. The champ-champ. Right here on the coast.”

The Summer Smash main event marks a symbolic showdown between eras: the modern intensity of Steve Maclin, who made history as the inaugural TNA International Champion, and the enduring spirit of Ricky Morton, one-half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

BRCW’s Summer Smash will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, on August 31, 2025. Tickets will be on sale only on BRCW.com. Expect fireworks, passion, and possibly the crowning of a dual champion.