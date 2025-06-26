Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results for tonight’s episode

AEW taped matches for Thursday’s episode of Collision after Dynamite. The show airs tonight, results via PWInsider:

* The Outrunners had a segment with FTR where Dax Harwood suggested the Outrunners were jealous that they had a lower ceiling than them, and that people will turn on the team eventually. FTR left and Floyd said that the people would never stop believing in them, challenging FTR to face them before Stokely Hathaway said that they can fight next week on Dynamite.

* Christian Cage & Nick Wayne def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Brody King & Templario def. Hechicero & Rocky Romero

* Megan Bayne def. Vert Vixen

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole def. Josh Alexander

* Queen Aminata def. Skye Blue. Julia Hart confronted Aminata after and Thekla distracted Aminata so that Lue could attack. Anna Jay and Tay Conti made the save, after which Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne came out to stare everyone down.

* Kyle Fletcher def. Kyle O’Reilly. Lance Archer and Fletcher attacked O’Reilly after and Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia and Roderick Strong made the save.

In an apparent segment just for the live crowd, Max Caster came out and issued an open challenge. Bryan Danielson came out and faced off with Caster until Adam Cole superkicked Caster from behind. Danielson applied the LeBell Lock and Caster tapped out. Danielson said he was joining the Paragon for one night only, calling himself Kyle Danielson, and Danielson’s music played.