Roman Reigns lands an acting role, Goldberg comments on his retirement match

– WWE superstar Roman Reigns has officially been cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)

Jason Momoa – Blanka

Noah Centineo – Ken

Orville Peck – Vega

Joe Anoa’i – Akuma

Andrew Koji – Ryu

Callina Liang – Chun-Li

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is cast as Balrog

(source: THR)

– Goldberg made it clear that his upcoming retirement match will be his all-or-nothing moment, regardless of his physical state. Speaking candidly, he said: “I don’t give a f*** how I feel walking out of there, I’ll be perfectly honest with you. This is all or nothing.” At 58, with a history of injuries, Goldberg admitted he’s not at peak condition, but dismissed any concerns, stating: “There’s no question that I’ve compromised a little bit… but like I said the other night, I don’t give a flying f*** if I walk in there with a football helmet and two knee braces and my arm in a sling — it doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I’m a little hobbled and I won’t be 100%.”

What matters to him is giving it his all when the moment comes: “I’m bringing it, that’s the only way I know how to go. When the clock ticks and it’s time to get in the ring, it doesn’t matter if I’m ready or not, because I better be ready.”

(Source: CarCast Podcast)