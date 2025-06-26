Rhea Ripley reacts to her viral stink face spot during a house show

WWE’s cameras captured Rhea Ripley hitting Nia Jax with the stink face last night. pic.twitter.com/hAtayNheUZ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 24, 2024

Rhea Ripley on the reaction to her viral stink face spot during a house show match with Nia Jax last year.

“I knew it was gonna be big, but that sh*t exploded. It wasn’t even my idea. It was Nia’s idea. She’s like, ‘Yeah. And then you stink face me.’ I’m like, ok, if you want. But then, before all of that, I was like, I think I should do like the Rikishi pull them up, just do the little dance beforehand. I was like, I’m not gonna get it spot on, so I’m just gonna do my own thing. But I’ll do the whole gimmick and yeah, it still pops up on my Twitter, it’s wild. I got so much publicity off that, but I also got so much like, negativity. I was like guys, you need to calm down.”

“People were saying that I’m taking the women’s division back 20 years. And I’m like, That’s not what’s happening. It’s a fun moment, and it’s a house show. Am I not allowed to have fun? If it was anyone else, you’d be supporting it. I feel like people love to hate Rhea Ripley. And you know, the more you talk about me, the more you act like a fan, so continue talking. It wasn’t even my idea, Nia wanted to take my ass to her face, just trying to make the wishes come true.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)