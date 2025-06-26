Notes on MJF, Kevin Owens, Athena vs. Thunder Rosa, and an interesting WWE rumor

– According to Fightful it was MJF’s request to work a program with Mark Briscoe. MJF considered it very important to him.

– Athena vs. Thunder Rosa on July 11th the night before ALL IN Texas at SuperCard of Honor.

The ROH Women’s World Title is on the line at Supercard of Honor as the current and longest-reigning champion @AthenaPalmer_FG defends against @thunderrosa22! Watch Supercard of Honor EXCLUSIVELY on Honor Club at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/cRll2pstL2 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 26, 2025

– With Vince McMahon no longer in WWE, the writing’s on the wall, once the lease is up on the new WWE building in Stamford, Connecticut, TKO is looking to move WWE headquarters out west to Las Vegas, reports @WrestleVotes.

– Kevin Owens reveals his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

– Shawn Michaels

– Randy Orton

– Becky Lynch