Keith Lee says he is fine, what happened after the AEW Collision tapings (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
302

Keith Lee addresses his absence from AEW, saying he’s been ready to return for “quite some time”, and “it is not up to me when it comes to a return”

– After the AEW Collision tapings, Bryan Danielson answered Max Caster’s open challenge and tapped him out in 8 seconds with the LeBell Lock.
Then joined the Paragon for one night and renamed himself… KYLE DANIELSON

