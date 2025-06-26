Keith Lee says he is fine, what happened after the AEW Collision tapings (video)

– Keith Lee addresses his absence from AEW, saying he’s been ready to return for “quite some time”, and “it is not up to me when it comes to a return”

Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well. https://t.co/09zb5yQHwn — Loving Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 26, 2025

– After the AEW Collision tapings, Bryan Danielson answered Max Caster’s open challenge and tapped him out in 8 seconds with the LeBell Lock.

Then joined the Paragon for one night and renamed himself… KYLE DANIELSON

Bryan Danielson (sort of) RETURNED TO ACTION after last night's AEW Collision taping. Danielson answered Max Caster's open challenge and submitted him in seconds with a LeBell Lock after Adam Cole hit Caster with a SuperKick.pic.twitter.com/PiAe0XeRYc — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 26, 2025