Global Raw viewership for June 16th episode

The June 16 episode of Raw had 2,700,000 global views on Netflix, down 200,000 from the prior week and was #9 on the Netflix Top 10 global chart, barely making the list.

The views were based on the average of 1 hour and 43 minutes per show and Netflix listed 5 million hours consumed in total.

Raw was in the top 10 list in only seven countries including Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States.

