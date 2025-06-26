Four-way tag team ladder match set for Slammiversary 2025

A four-way tag team ladder match for the TNA Tag Team titles has been announced for the upcoming TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio yesterday, Matt Hardy said that he and Jeff will be in the match versus AJ Francis and KC Navarro, The Rascalz, and TNA Tag Team champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

Matt and Jeff are obviously not new to these kind of matches and have been involved in some of the best tag team ladder matches in the history of pro wrestling. Nic Nemeth is also a ladder match veteran, having participated in quite a few of them in WWE, especially Money In The Bank ladder matches.

Slammiversary takes place on Sunday, July 20 live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com starting from just $47.65.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996