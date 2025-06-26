Drew McIntyre update, Rhea Ripley recalls initially “hating” her husband

– During the latest WrestleVotes Q&A on WrestleBinge, it was confirmed that there are currently no plans for Drew McIntyre’s return, leaving the former WWE Champion on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

– Rhea Ripley recalls initially “hating” her husband Buddy Matthews:

“I used to hate him. I think he said this when he was [on Insight]. I hated him. I hated him with a passion because I loved Sway, which was a female wrestler, and he was from Melbourne. He came from the back, and he just punched Sway straight in the face. I was like, sir, how dare you? I don’t think I saw him before that too.

“I think that was my introduction to Matt Silva at the time. And he punched Sway straight in the face. And then Jimmy Scarlet jumped the barricade and chased him away. And then they had a whole feud and all that. But, yeah, I didn’t like him.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)