– CM Punk has arrived in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

Cm Punk & Randy Orton arrived in Saudi Arabia for Night Of Champions pic.twitter.com/wiYxWeUeB9 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 26, 2025

– Rhea Ripley says she wants to be in the upcoming ‘TERRIFIER 4’ movie.

Rhea Ripley pitches herself for a role in the upcoming Terrifier 4 movie (Insight with Chris Van Vliet)pic.twitter.com/YxZkuHII0H — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 26, 2025