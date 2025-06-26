Briscoe and Statlander first two in Casino Gauntlet matches

Mark Briscoe and Kris Statlander are the first two confirmed names for the men’s and women’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas.

Briscoe won a four-way match against Roderick Strong, Bandido, and Konosuke Takeshita to earn the #1 spot in the match while Statlander also get the #1 entry by defeating Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Athena in another four-way.

In the Casino Gauntlet, entering first is actually an advantage as you have more time – in reality just like the second entrant – to win the match before other competitors join the fray.

The winners of the two battle royals will earn a title match.

