Aleister Black could be in line for a stronger push, match announced for AEW 300

– According to PWInsider, there’s been a lot of internal praise for Aleister Black within WWE creative circles. The report also states that WWE officials are “discussing giving Black a stronger push on SmackDown”, with some of the same sources who predicted Damian Priest’s rise in 2023 backing the idea.

Black’s return hasn’t just impressed behind the scenes. His merchandise sales are reportedly off to a strong start, and WWE higher-ups are said to be pleased with his in-ring work since coming back.

– Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite 300:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Next Wednesday, 7/2#AEWDynamite 300

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + Max Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi After altercations on Collision + tonight, long time rivals meet for the first time ever in AEW when AEW Continental Champion @RainmakerXOkada fights @Ibushi_Kota 1-on-1

