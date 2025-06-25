WWE News and Notes

Kayla Braxton left WWE after the June 28, 2024 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, ending an 8-year run with the company. While fans have been wondering if she will ever come back, it appears Braxton has now revealed she’s actually willing to return for a new show. NGL – hosting a late night show for WWE was all I ever wanted. I said I was done with wrestling, but I’d come back to host this.

Kevin Owens on what do you wanna talk about says – The Miz doesn’t get enough credit from wrestling fans.

“He’s the epitome of making things work – He will say yes to anything. And he will make it work and he’ll do it good. He has amazing matches. He had match with Gunther and they killed it.”

– Netflix lists July 29 as the premiere date for WWE Unreal. This is the series that promises to “lift the curtain” on the WWE writer’s room and creative process.

– Announced for tonight:

