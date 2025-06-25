Updates on Vickie Guerrero, Dominik Mysterio, and Chad Gable

– Vickie Guerrero had told numerous people recently that she would be back with WWE for some things “in a few weeks.”

(source: Fightful Select)

– Dominik Mysterio is dealing with a rib cage issue but is not expected currently to be out of action for any lengthy period of time.

– Regarding Chad Gable’s injury, the word making the way around WWE talents yesterday is that Gable is slated for a surgery in early July.

The nature of his injury or how long Gable will be out of action hasn’t been said yet.

(source: PWInsider)