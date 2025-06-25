Update on Zoey Stark following surgery

As seen during the May 19th 2025 edition of WWE RAW, Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury and was removed from her Money in the Bank qualifying match. Zoey had surgery for a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.

In a video published to Twitter/X, Zoey provided an update on her recovery…

“What’s up, Stark Marks. Welcome to another week of road to recovery. This week was a lot of fun. We did a road trip to Salt Lake City. Got to see the family. Had an amazing time. Worked on my physical therapy. My goal for this week, and it had to happen this week for me more than anything else, was to hit 90 degrees. Now, if you don’t know, if you don’t hit 90 degrees after you tear your ACL, MCL and meniscus, like I did, you can’t even think about walking.

So, my goal is to start walking around five weeks, really wanted to hit 90 degree flexion. This week, I wasn’t sure about myself. I was maybe hitting 70 while I was in Salt Lake, so there was a lot of frustration there. Until Wednesday, I go into PT, I’m at home, I’m relaxed. I had my physical therapy work on me a bit. And, there you go, hit the 91, which I’m stoked about! Now, we continue on to the next hurdle.”

