AEW announcer Tony Schiavone goes on a journey to adopt rescue dogs.

According to Schiavone, he became aware of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue after meeting a rescued Chihuahua dog backstage at an AEW event. He said that Saraya arrived with the Chihuahua, struck a conversation and informed him about the adoption facility, and then decided to go in person and get his own rescue dog.

Schiavone contacted the agency the last time AEW held an event in Seattle, and the director of the facility went in person to his hotel to show him a few dogs. Despite the gesture, Schiavone settled on a dog that, according to him, closely resembled his belated Chihuahua.

Schiavone then flew to Seattle and drove to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, and brought a dog named Dobby. “He’s been my little buddy ever since.” Schiavone said.

Source: KIRO 7 News

